2 个月前
BRIEF-MTY enters into an agreement to acquire assets of Houston Avenue Bar & Grill and Industria Pizzeria + Bar
2017年6月12日 / 上午10点40分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-MTY enters into an agreement to acquire assets of Houston Avenue Bar & Grill and Industria Pizzeria + Bar

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 12 (Reuters) - Mty Food Group Inc

* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of houston avenue bar & grill and industria pizzeria + bar

* MTY Food Group Inc - ‍cash consideration paid at closing for 80% acquired by mty is expected to be approximately $13.0 million​

* MTY Food Group Inc - cash consideration paid at closing for 80% acquired by mty is expected to be approximately $13.0 million

* Says MTY expects to relocate offices of houston and industria in its headquarters in st-laurent, québec

* MTY Food-‍raimondo messina, raimondo messina, antonino roger francis, current owners of houston and industria, will continue to lead two brands after deal​ ​

* MTY Food Group Inc - consideration will be adjusted 24 months from deal closing

* MTY Food Group Inc - amount of earn-out will also serve as a holdback for transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

