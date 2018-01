Jan 15 (Reuters) - MTY Food Group Inc:

* MTY INCREASES ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 30%

* MTY FOOD GROUP INC - ‍ANNOUNCES AN INCREASE OF 30% OF ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT, WHICH INCREASES FROM 11.5¢ PER SHARE TO 15¢ PER SHARE​