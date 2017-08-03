BRIEF-Mueller Water Products posts Q3 income per share $0.15​

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mueller Water Products Inc

* Mueller Water Products reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 sales $232.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $235.1 million

* Mueller Water Products Inc - ‍for Q4, expect consolidated net sales percentage growth to improve year-over-year to mid-single digits​

* Mueller Water Products Inc qtrly ‍net income per diluted share $0.15​

* Mueller Water Products Inc - ‍higher material costs represented stronger-than-expected headwinds in quarter, offsetting all of productivity gains.​