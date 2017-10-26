FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mulesoft Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.19
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 晚上9点08分 / 更新于 16 小时内

BRIEF-Mulesoft Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.19

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mulesoft Inc:

* Mulesoft announces financial results for the third quarter 2017

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.19

* Q3 revenue $77.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $71.5 million

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mulesoft Inc - sees ‍ q4 total revenue between $82 million and $84 million​

* Mulesoft inc - sees ‍Q4 total revenue between $82 million and $84 million​

* Mulesoft Inc - sees Q4 ‍non-gaap net loss per share of approximately $0.12​

* Mulesoft Inc - sees fy 2017 ‍total revenue between $290 million and $292 million​

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $78.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.39, revenue view $280.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mulesoft Inc - sees ‍2017 non-gaap net loss per share between $0.41 and $0.43​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below