BRIEF-Multi-Color announces private offering of $600 mln of senior notes
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月20日 / 晚上9点37分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Multi-Color announces private offering of $600 mln of senior notes

1 分钟阅读

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Multi-color Corp

* Reg-Multi-Color corporation announces upsize and pricing of private offering of $600 million of senior notes and modifies syndication of a $500 million senior secured term loan B facility

* Multi-Color - ‍intends to apply net proceeds of sale of notes to repay outstanding borrowings under existing senior secured revolving credit facilities​

* Multi-Color-also modified terms of commenced syndication of term loan B facility; component of $1,050 million senior secured credit facilities

* Multi-Color - to also apply proceeds of sale of notes to fund part of cash portion of purchase price payable in connection to Constantia Labels acquisition​

* Multi-Color Corp - agreed to upsize offering to $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.875% senior notes due 2025 in a private offering​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

