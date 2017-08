Aug 8 (Reuters) - Multi-color Corp

* Multi-Color Corporation announces EPS of $0.82 and non-GAAP core EPS of $0.86 for Q1 FY2018

* Q1 non-GAAP core earnings per share $0.86 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.82

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net revenues $242.4 million versus $236.5 million last year