Feb 12 (Reuters) - Murphy Oil Corp:

* MURPHY OIL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CFO INTENTION TO RETIRE

* MURPHY OIL CORP - ‍ECKART IS EXPECTED TO SERVE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SUCH TIME AS A SUCCESSOR IS NAMED AND OTHERWISE ASSIST IN TRANSITION​

* MURPHY OIL CORP - ‍JOHN W. ECKART, CFO, HAS INFORMED COMPANY OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE DURING 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: