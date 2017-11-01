FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Murphy Oil Corp reports Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.03 excluding items
2017年11月1日

BRIEF-Murphy Oil Corp reports Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.03 excluding items

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Murphy Oil Corp

* Murphy Oil Corp announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.03 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $0.38 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Murphy Oil Corp - ‍production in q3 2017 averaged 154 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day​

* Murphy Oil Corp - production for the fourth quarter 2017 is estimated in the range of 170 mboepd to 172 mboepd

* Murphy Oil Corp - tightening estimated full year 2017 production guidance to be in the range of 164 mboepd‍​ to 165 mboepd‍​

* Murphy Oil Corp - fy capital expenditure guidance is being increased by about $50 million to $940 mln‍​

* Murphy oil corp qtrly ‍total revenues $498.3 million versus $485.5 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

