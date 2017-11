Nov 1 (Reuters) - Murphy USA Inc:

* Reports quarterly total operating revenue of $3.24 billion

* Murphy USA Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.90

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $3.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 results were impacted by “severity and devastation wrought by hurricanes Harvey and Irm​a” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: