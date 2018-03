BRIEF-Myers Industries Reports Q4 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.06 From Continuing Operations

March 6 (Reuters) - Myers Industries Inc:

* MYERS INDUSTRIES REPORTS 2017 FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* ‍ FOURTH-QUARTER NET SALES INCREASED 13.6%​

* ‍ FOURTH-QUARTER NET SALES INCREASED 13.6% TO $140.1 MILLION​

* 2018 TOTAL REVENUE WILL BE UP LOW-TO-MID SINGLE-DIGITS ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* ‍ EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN RANGE OF $10 MILLION TO $12 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.09, REVENUE VIEW $140.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: