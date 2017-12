Dec 14 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv:

* MYLAN ANNOUNCES THE U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK APPEAL BOARD INSTITUTES INTER PARTES REVIEW PROCEEDINGS ON ALL CLAIMS AGAINST SANOFI‘S LANTUS® PATENTS

* MYLAN SAYS U.S. PTAB INSTITUTED IPR PROCEEDINGS ON CLAIMS AGAINST 2 ORANGE BOOK-LISTED PATENTS OWNED BY SANOFI FOR LANTUS 100 UNITS/ML