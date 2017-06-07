FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-Mylan, in letter to proxy firm ISS, says Teva never made an offer to acquire Mylan
2017年6月7日 / 下午12点52分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Mylan, in letter to proxy firm ISS, says Teva never made an offer to acquire Mylan

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 7 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv

* Mylan NV files proxy materials with U.S. SEC with co's letter, dated June 6, to Institutional Shareholder Services

* Mylan NV says "strongly request" ISS to give co opportunity to review a draft of ISS report on co before it is issued - SEC filing

* Mylan - Group of very small shareholders voiced opinions regarding certain ballot items, repeatedly stated they are not soliciting proxies

* Mylan - Robert Coury's role as chairman is not merely an honorary title, but rather a "vitally important role for the company"

* Mylan - Coury has and will continue to have a key leadership role in all important decisions of Mylan's strategy

* Mylan, in letter to ISS, says ISS team inquired with co about Teva’s approach to Mylan in 2015 and implied that Mylan rejected an offer from Teva

* Mylan, in letter to ISS, says Teva never made an offer to acquire Mylan Source text: (bit.ly/2rL5q5k) Further company coverage:

