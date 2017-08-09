FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天前
BRIEF-Mylan reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.55
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月9日 / 中午12点19分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Mylan reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.55

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv

* Mylan reports second quarter 2017 results and updates 2017 guidance

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.10

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.55

* Q2 revenue $2.96 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.03 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.30 to $4.70

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 8 percent

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion

* Mylan NV - Qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.55​

* Mylan NV - ‍"Expect generic price erosion for year of mid-single digits globally, with high-single-digit erosion expected in North America"​

* ‍Sales of Epipen auto-injector declined in current quarter as a result of increased competition​

* Mylan NV - ‍have elected to defer all major U.S. launches from full year 2017 financial guidance to 2018​

* Mylan NV - ‍As co looks to 2018, co moving target of $6.00 in adjusted EPS to at least $5.40​

* ‍Is not providing forward looking guidance for U.S. GAAP reported financial measures​

* Mylan NV - ‍Contributing to overall increase in qtrly revenues were net sales from acquisitions of Meda and topicals business of about $633.1 million​

* Mylan NV - ‍Decrease in existing products net sales in quarter was due primarily to lower pricing and, to a lesser extent, lower volumes ​

* Mylan NV - ‍Sees FY 2017 capital expenditures $400 - $500 million ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below