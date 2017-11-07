FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mylan says received civil investigative demand from AG of state of Missouri
2017年11月7日

BRIEF-Mylan says received civil investigative demand from AG of state of Missouri

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv:

* Says on Aug 29, 2017 received civil investigative demand from attorney general of state of Missouri - SEC Filing‍​

* Says civil investigative demand seeks information relating to opioids manufactured, marketed or sold by co from Jan 1, 2010 to present related subject matter

* Says on October 10, co, Meda Pharmaceuticals got notice CMA was opening investigation for possible infringement of Competition Act 1998, article 101 of TFEU

* Says notice regarding CMA investigation was in respect to alleged agreements related to Nefopam, a product from Meda’s portfolio

* Says on October 16, CMA issued notice under section 26 of Competition Act 1998 to co, Meda Pharma to provide specified information, specified documents Source text: bit.ly/2zjRrtJ Further company coverage:

