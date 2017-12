Dec 11 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv:

* MYLAN NV - ANNOUNCED THAT TEVA HAS DISMISSED ITS PENDING DISTRICT COURT LITIGATION AGAINST MYLAN

* MYLAN NV - TEVA HAS AGREED TO WITHDRAW IRISH EQUIVALENT TO THE PATENTS FROM RECENTLY FILED PROCEEDING IN IRELAND

* MYLAN NV - TEVA‘S PENDING LITIGATION AGAINST CO IS REGARDING CO‘S GLATIRAMER ACETATE INJECTION 40 MG/ML, FIRST GENERIC VERSION OF COPAXONE 40 MG/ML Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: