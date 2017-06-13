FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Mylan says Teva's expression of interest was simply not right for Mylan and its stakeholders
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月13日 / 上午10点26分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Mylan says Teva's expression of interest was simply not right for Mylan and its stakeholders

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 13 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv:

* Mylan's letter to shareholders dated june 12 says Teva’s expression of interest was simply not right for Mylan and its stakeholders

* Mylan - despite Mylan’s leadership team having much to gain financially from potential transaction, Teva approach was not right for co

* Mylan - long-term implications of potential transaction with Teva were inconsistent with Mylan’s commitment to shareholders and other stakeholders

* Mylan says its offer to acquire Perrigo came before Teva’s expression of interest in Mylan

* Mylan says it pursued Perrigo as a strategic decision, not a tactical one to prevent a Teva takeover

* Mylan says it "does not control the “stichting” which reviewed the Teva overture "

* Mylan says the mylan stichting does not empower Mylan's board to block any transaction

* Mylan - Robert Coury "has been integral to the success of Mylan and he will continue to provide strategic leadership for the next five years"

* Mylan - since august 2016 nearly 90% of consumers who received an epipen auto-injector or its authorized generic had an out-of-pocket cost of less than $100

* Mylan also says more than 80% consumers, who received epipen auto-injector or its authorized generic, are paying less than $50

* Mylan says uninsured patients earning up to 400 percent of the federal poverty level may receive an epipen auto-injector at no cost Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below