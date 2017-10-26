FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mylan wins UK court ruling related to Copaxone 40 mg/ml patent
2017年10月26日 / 上午10点28分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Mylan wins UK court ruling related to Copaxone 40 mg/ml patent

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mylan NV

* Mylan wins UK court ruling related to Copaxone® 40 mg/ml patent

* Mylan NV - ‍ Court issued decision in favor of Mylan and Synthon, finding all claims of Teva’s patent relating to Copaxone 40 mg/ml invalid

* Mylan NV - Co recently learned of Teva’s latest action with filing of an infringement action against Mylan’s Irish subsidiary Mylan Teoranta in court

* Mylan - ‍ Infringement action against co’s Irish unit alleging that Mylan’s glatiramer acetate 40 mg/ml injection infringes 2 European patents​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

