BRIEF-Myovant Sciences announces positive top-line results from Takeda's phase 3 study
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月3日 / 凌晨2点43分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-Myovant Sciences announces positive top-line results from Takeda's phase 3 study

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Myovant Sciences Ltd

* Myovant sciences announces positive top-line results from Takeda’s phase 3 study evaluating efficacy and safety of Relugolix compared with Leuprorelin for treatment of uterine fibroids

* Says ‍Relugolix meets primary endpoint, achieving 82.2% response rate and demonstrating non-inferiority to Leuprorelin​

* Myovant Sciences Ltd says Takeda is conducting a second phase 3 trial

* Says ‍anticipates preliminary top-line data for second phase 3 trial in Q4 of 2017​

* Co currently conducting phase 3 clinical program consisting of 2 international, replicate pivotal clinical trials, initiated in Jan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

