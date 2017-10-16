FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Myovant Sciences secures flexible financing commitments
2017年10月16日 / 下午1点07分 / 5 天内

1 分钟阅读

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Myovant Sciences Ltd:

* Myovant Sciences secures flexible financing commitments of up to $140 million

* Myovant Sciences Ltd - ‍notes mature on October 16, 2023​

* Myovant Sciences-‍under terms of agreement with Novaquest, co can request note purchases of up to $60 million at Myovant’s discretion through dec 31, 2018​

* Myovant-Plans to use proceeds to fund ongoing phase 3 development of lead compound relugolix in uterine fibroids, endometriosis & prostate cancer​

* Myovant Sciences Ltd - ‍financing is comprised of a note purchase commitment of up to $60 million and an equity purchase commitment of up to $40 million​

* Says ‍hercules term loan facility provides Myovant an additional debt financing capacity of up to $40 million​

* Myovant Sciences-‍additionally, novaquest has committed to purchase up to additional $20 million of co shares, at Myovant’s discretion through Dec 31, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

