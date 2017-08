July 27 (Reuters) - MYRIAD GROUP AG:

* ‍CONSOLIDATED GROUP REVENUE OF USD 6.9 MILLION AND A NET LOSS OF USD 6.9 MILLION FOR FIRST HALF YEAR 2017​

* ‍EXPECTS COMPANY WILL PRODUCE STABLE REVENUES IN 2017​