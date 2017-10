BRIEF-Myriad submits BRACAnalysis® CDx application for regulatory approval in Japan

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Myriad Genetics Inc

* Myriad submits BRACAnalysis® CDX application for regulatory approval in Japan for HER2- metastatic breast cancer

* Myriad Genetics Inc - ‍submitted marketing approval as a companion diagnostic to olaparib for use in HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients​