FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nabriva therapeutics announces positive topline results
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月18日 / 上午11点15分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Nabriva therapeutics announces positive topline results

1 分钟阅读

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Nabriva Therapeutics PLC

* Nabriva Therapeutics announces positive topline results from global, phase 3 clinical trial evaluating IV and oral lefamulin for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia

* Nabriva Therapeutics PLC - ‍lefamulin met all primary FDA and EMA endpoints with a favorable tolerability profile​

* Nabriva - ‍in leap 1 trial, similar rate of treatment-emergent adverse events observed in lefamulin arm and moxifloxacin with or without linezolid arm​

* Nabriva Therapeutics PLC - ‍company expects to complete enrollment in Q4 of 2017, and to have topline data available in spring of 2018 for leap 2​

* Nabriva Therapeutics PLC - ‍death occurred with similar frequency in both lefamulin arm and moxifloxacin with or without linezolid arm​

* Nabriva Therapeutics PLC - ‍6 patients died in lefamulin arm and 5 patients died in moxifloxacin with or without linezolid arm​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below