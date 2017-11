Nov 1 (Reuters) - NACCO Industries Inc

* NACCO Industries, Inc. announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.49 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $21.9 million

* NACCO Industries Inc says ‍North American Coal expects a modest increase in tons sold in Q4 of 2017 compared with Q4 of 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: