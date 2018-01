Jan 6 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* NACHI-FUJIKOSHI‘S GROUP OPERATING PROFIT APPARENTLY JUMPED 44 PERCENT TO AROUND 16 BILLION YEN FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED NOV. 30 - NIKKEI

* NACHI-FUJIKOSHI'S OPERATING PROFIT FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED NOV 30 LIKELY FAILED TO BEAT ITS 16 BILLION YEN FORECAST - NIKKEI ‍​ Source text (s.nikkei.com/2lZB0tF) Further company coverage: