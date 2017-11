BRIEF-Namaste acquires vaporizer retailer

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Namaste Technologies Inc

* Namaste expands Brazilian market and acquires leading vaporizer retailer

* Namaste Technologies - acquired domain, customer database of vaptvupt.lojaintegrada.com

* Namaste Technologies Inc - deal ‍in consideration of signing exclusive services agreement for fulfillment for co’s Brazilian operations​

* Namaste Technologies - ‍acquisition of Vapebr is accretive; expected to add over C$1 million in additional annual revenue to co’s revenue stream​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: