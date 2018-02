Feb 20 (Reuters) - Nano Dimension Ltd:

* NANO DIMENSION LTD SAYS ENTERED INTO A RESELLER AGREEMENT WITH EDA TECHNOLOGIES ‍​

* NANO DIMENSION LTD - AS PART OF THE AGREEMENT, EDA TECHNOLOGIES WILL PURCHASE NANO DIMENSION’S DRAGONFLY 2020 PRO 3D PRINTER Source text: (bit.ly/2BI7y4O) Further company coverage: