BRIEF-Nanometrics Q2 earnings per share $0.32

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Nanometrics Inc:

* Nanometrics reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $60 million to $64 million

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.30

* Says revenues for q2 of 2017 were $64.4 million ,up 15.5% from $55.8 million in q2 of 2016

* Nanometrics Inc - expects third-quarter earnings in range of $0.22 to $0.31 per diluted share on both a gaap and non-gaap basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: