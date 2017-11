Nov 13 (Reuters) - Nanometrics Inc

* Nanometrics says ‍on Nov 12, Jeffrey Andreson informed co that he was resigning as CFO of Nanometrics, effective Dec 5 - SEC Filing

* Nanometrics Inc - ‍Upon Andreson's departure from co, Greg Swyt will assume role of principal financial officer of nanometrics​ Source text: [bit.ly/2ABVoa6] Further company coverage: