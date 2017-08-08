FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nanostring Technologies Inc says co entered into collaboration agreement with Lam Research Corporation- SEC Filing
2017年8月8日 / 晚上8点42分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Nanostring Technologies Inc says co entered into collaboration agreement with Lam Research Corporation- SEC Filing

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nanostring Technologies Inc

* Nanostring Technologies Inc - on August 4, 2017, Nanostring Technologies, Inc. entered into collaboration agreement with lam research corporation

* Nanostring Technologies Inc - agreement relates to development and commercialization of company's hyb & seq sequencing platform and related assays

* Nanostring Technologies Inc - company will lead development of hyb & seq product using funding provided by lam and with engineering support from lam

* Nanostring Technologies Inc - company will also retain exclusive rights to obtain regulatory approval, manufacture and commercialize hyb & seq product.

* Nanostring Technologies Inc - pursuant to terms of collaboration agreement, lam will provide company with up to $50.0 million in funding

* Nanostring Technologies Inc - term of collaboration agreement is 15 years Source text: (bit.ly/2vBbMcc) Further company coverage:

