5 天前
BRIEF-Nanostring Technologies signs‍ collaboration agreement with Lam Research
2017年8月8日 / 晚上9点23分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Nanostring Technologies signs‍ collaboration agreement with Lam Research

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Lam Research Corp

* Nanostring technologies- co, ‍ lam research announced collaboration to develop nanostring's proprietary hyb & seq next generation sequencing platform​

* Nanostring technologies-‍under terms of deal, lam will provide up to $50 million of funding intended to cover costs of development and regulatory approval​

* Nanostring technologies inc - ‍lam will receive a warrant to purchase one million shares of nanostring common stock at $16.75 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

