Nov 29 (Reuters) - Nanovibronix Inc:

* NANOVIBRONIX REPORTS SUCCESSFUL INTERIM TRIAL RESULTS FOR USE OF PAINSHIELD(TM) IN PATIENTS WITH TRIGEMINAL NEURALGIA; REPRESENTS POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVE TO OPIOID AND SURGICAL INTERVENTIONS

* NANOVIBRONIX INC - ‍EXPECTS TO COMPLETE TRIAL FOR USE OF PAINSHIELD IN PATIENTS WITH TRIGEMINAL NEURALGIA IN Q1 OF 2018​