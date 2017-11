Nov 20 (Reuters) - Nanoviricides Inc:

* Nanoviricides Inc - net loss per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $0.03 ‍​

* Nanoviricides Inc - ‍company is now debt-free​

* Nanoviricides - ‍company estimates that it has sufficient cash in hand to last more than one year of operations at current rate of expenditure​