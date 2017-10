Sept 29 (Reuters) - NanoViricides Inc:

* NANOVIRICIDES HAS FILED ANNUAL REPORT, SAYS COMPANY HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO ADVANCE INTO CLINICAL TRIALS

* SAYS ‍DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY MAJOR CAPITAL COSTS GOING FORWARD IN NEAR FUTURE​

* SAYS ‍BELIEVES THAT CO HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS IN HAND TO LAST MORE THAN ONE YEAR​