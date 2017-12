Dec 25(Reuters) - Nanya Technology Corp

* Says it disposes 779,403 shares of Micron Technology Inc , at the price of $34.7 million in total (average price of about $44.561701 per share), for working capital supplement and loan repayment

* Says gain on sales of these shares about $21.2 million

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ftbECS

