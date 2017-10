Sept 26 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

* Jacobs Engineering - ‍awarded contract to perform engineering, science, technical services at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama​

* Jacobs Engineering - ‍contract has potential value of $1.12 billion with 4 year base period of performance & two option periods with a duration of 2 years​