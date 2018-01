Jan 22 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc:

* NASDAQ - AGENCY FOR COOPERATION OF ENERGY REGULATORS CONTINUES TO USE CO‘S SMARTS FOR PAN-EUROPEAN MARKET MONITORING OF EU WHOLESALE ENERGY MARKETS

* NASDAQ - NEW AGREEMENT CONTRACT EXTENSION WILL CONTINUE TO ALLOW NATIONAL REGULATORY AUTHORITIES TO SHARE DATA, TECHNOLOGY, AND EXPERTISE

* NASDAQ - SMARTS TECHNOLOGY WILL CONTINUE BEING LEVERAGED TO MONITOR EUROPEAN WHOLESALE GAS AND ELECTRICITY MARKETS