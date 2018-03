BRIEF-Nasdaq Announces End-Of-Month Open Short Interest Positions

March 9 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc:

* NASDAQ ANNOUNCES END-OF-MONTH OPEN SHORT INTEREST POSITIONS IN NASDAQ STOCKS AS OF SETTLEMENT DATE FEBRUARY 28, 2018

* NASDAQ INC - ‍AT END OF SETTLEMENT DATE OF FEB 28, 2018, SHORT INTEREST IN 2,345 NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET SECURITIES TOTALED 7.05 BILLION SHARES​

* NASDAQ INC - ‍END-OF-FEBRUARY SHORT INTEREST REPRESENTS 3.72 DAYS AVERAGE DAILY NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET SHARE VOLUME FOR REPORTING PERIOD​

* NASDAQ INC - ‍SHORT INTEREST IN 874 SECURITIES ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKETTOTALED 891.4 MILLION SHARES AT END OF SETTLEMENT DATE OF FEB 28, 2018​

* NASDAQ INC - SHORT INTEREST IN ALL 3,219 NASDAQ SECURITIES TOTALED 7.94 BILLION SHARES AT FEB 28, 2018 SETTLEMENT DATE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: