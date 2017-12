Dec 21 (Reuters) - Gevo Inc:

* GEVO - NASDAQ GRANTED CO TIL JUNE 18 TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH $1.00/SHARE MINIMUM REQUIRED FOR CONTINUED LISTING

* GEVO SAYS NOTICE FROM NASDAQ HAS NO EFFECT ON LISTING OF COMPANY'S COMMON STOCK AT THIS TIME