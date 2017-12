Dec 1 (Reuters) - National Bank Of Canada:

* NATIONAL BANK INCREASES THE DIVIDEND OF ITS COMMON SHARES

* NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA - ‍BOARD DECLARED INCREASE OF DIVIDEND ON COMMON SHARES FROM $0.58 TO $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDING JAN 31, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: