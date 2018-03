March 1 (Reuters) - National Bank Of Canada:

* NATIONAL BANK INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES THE TERMINATION OF TWO NBI FUNDS

* NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA - ‍DECIDED TO TERMINATE FUNDS IN ORDER TO SIMPLIFY NBI’S INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS LINEUP

* NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA - ‍TERMINATION OF NBI SHORT TERM CANADIAN INCOME FUND & NBI SHORT TERM CANADIAN INCOME PRIVATE PORTFOLIO ON OR ABOUT MAY 11​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: