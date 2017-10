BRIEF-NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA TO REDEEM PREFERRED SHARES, SERIES 28

Sept 29 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada:

* NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA TO REDEEM PREFERRED SHARES, SERIES 28

* NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA -MAY, AT OPTION, REDEEM PREFERRED SHARES SERIES 28 AT PRICE OF $25 PER SHARE TOGETHER WITH ALL DECLARED AND UNPAID DIVIDENDS​

* NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA - ‍INTENTS TO REDEEM ALL OF REMAINING ISSUED & OUTSTANDING PREFERRED SHARES SERIES 28 ON NOVEMBER 15, 2017​

* NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA - ‍DECLARED DIVIDENDS PAYABLE ON NOVEMBER 15, 2017 WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD ON OCTOBER 10, 2017​