Jan 16 (Reuters) - National Express Group Plc:

* ANTICIPATED REDUCTION IN GROUP‘S EFFECTIVE TAX RATE (ETR) FROM 1ST JANUARY 2018 DUE TO IMPACT OF US TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT​

* ‍FORECAST OUR ETR WILL REDUCE FROM ANTICIPATED HIGH 20S, TO LOW 20S, IN PERCENTAGE POINTS​

* ALSO EXPECTED THAT MEASURES OUTLINED IN ACT WILL LEAD TO A SMALL TAX CREDIT IN 2017.​