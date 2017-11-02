FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-National Fuel posts Q4 earnings per share $0.53
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 晚上9点31分 / 更新于 13 小时前

BRIEF-National Fuel posts Q4 earnings per share $0.53

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - National Fuel Gas Co

* National Fuel reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 earnings

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $2.75 to $3.05

* Q4 earnings per share $0.53

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* National Fuel Gas Co - qtrly ‍net production of 40.4 BCFE, a 1 pct increase from prior year​

* National Fuel Gas Co - sees ‍2018 consolidated capital expenditures $535 million to $645​ million

* National Fuel Gas Co - sees ‍2018 total production 185 BCFE to 200 BCFE​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $2.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
