BRIEF-National General Holdings reports agreement to buy personal lines policy administration system

Sept 14 (Reuters) - National General Holdings Corp:

* National General Holdings Corp. announces agreement to acquire personal lines policy administration system

* National General Holdings Corp - ‍agreement also terminates existing master services agreement between National General and Amtrust​

* National General Holdings says ‍purchase price payable in three equal installments with first payment made upon execution of agreement​

* National General Holdings Corp - to acquire personal lines policy administration system, related intellectual property from Amtrust​