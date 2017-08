BRIEF-National Health Investors reports Q2 FFO per share $1.34

Aug 9 (Reuters) - National Health Investors Inc

* NHI announces second quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $5.22 to $5.26

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.32

* Q2 FFO per share $1.34

* National Health Investors Inc sees FY normalized AFFO to be in range of $4.70 to $4.72 per diluted common share

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $5.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* National health investors inc qtrly ‍normalized FFO per common share $1.32​