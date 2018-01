Jan 30 (Reuters) - National Instruments Corp:

* NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS REPORTS RECORD QUARTERLY AND ANNUAL REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.18

* Q4 REVENUE $350 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $347.4 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.34 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11 TO $0.25

* SEES Q1 REVENUE $305 MILLION TO $335 MILLION

* ‍BECAUSE OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017, CO RECOGNIZED A ONE-TIME CHARGE OF $70 MILLION IN Q4​

* SEES Q1 NON-GAAP FULLY DILUTED EPS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.19 TO $0.33