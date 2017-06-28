FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-National Oilwell enters into credit agreement evidencing 5-yr unsecured revolving credit facility
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月28日 / 上午11点00分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-National Oilwell enters into credit agreement evidencing 5-yr unsecured revolving credit facility

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 28 (Reuters) - National Oilwell Varco Inc:

* National Oilwell Varco Inc - on June 27, entered into a credit agreement evidencing a five year unsecured revolving credit facility - SEC filing

* National Oilwell Varco Inc - pursuant to agreement, company may borrow an aggregate principal amount of up to $3.0 billion

* National Oilwell Varco Inc - has right to increase aggregate commitments under 2017 facility to $4.0 billion upon consent of only lenders holding any such increase

* National Oilwell Varco Inc - as result of entering into 2017 facility, on June 27, 2017, company terminated its credit agreement dated September 28, 2012

* National Oilwell Varco Inc - there were no termination penalties incurred by company in connection with termination of 2012 facility Source text: (bit.ly/2s12ZLw) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below