8 天前
BRIEF-National Oilwell Varco reports Q2 loss per share $0.20
2017年7月27日 / 晚上10点48分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-National Oilwell Varco reports Q2 loss per share $0.20

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - National Oilwell Varco Inc

* National Oilwell Varco reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.14 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.20

* Q2 revenue $1.76 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.78 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly rig systems generated revenues of $346 million, a decrease of 39 percent from q2 of 2016

* Backlog for capital equipment orders for rig systems at June 30, 2017 was $2.22 billion

* Says backlog for capital equipment orders for rig systems at June 30, 2017 was $2.22 billion

* New orders during q2 for completion & production solutions were $501 million

* New orders during Q2 for rig systems were $124 million, representing a book-to-bill of 55 percent

* Backlog for capital equipment orders for completion & production solutions at June 30, 2017 was $881 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

