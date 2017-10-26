FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-National Oilwell Varco reports Q3 loss per share $0.07
2017年10月26日 / 晚上11点49分 / 更新于 14 小时内

BRIEF-National Oilwell Varco reports Q3 loss per share $0.07

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - National Oilwell Varco Inc

* National Oilwell Varco reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.07

* Q3 revenue $1.84 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.86 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* National Oilwell Varco Inc - ‍backlog for capital equipment orders for rig systems at September 30, 2017 was $2.01 billion​

* National Oilwell Varco Inc - ‍backlog for capital equipment orders for completion & production solutions at September 30, 2017 was $974 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

