Feb 28 (Reuters) - National Presto Industries Inc:

* NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES - ON FEB 27, CO'S UNIT ON FEB 26 GOT $58.2 MILLION OPTION AWARD UNDER UNIT'S CURRENT 5-YEAR 40MM SYSTEMS CONTRACT WITH DEPARTMENT OF THE ARMY Source: (bit.ly/2GRmm0F) Further company coverage: